Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series on the COVID-19 vaccines.
The promise of a long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine will soon become a reality. Three major players have rolled out promising candidates and will be seeking approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Vaccines could potentially be reaching consumers by mid-December.
The three companies are Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca. The companies have studies showing levels of efficacy from 95% to 70% respectively. To be fair, there is also a Russian vaccine called Sputnik V with an efficacy of 91%, according to the company’s website.
The FDA will meet on Dec. 10 to possibly approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use on an emergency basis. They will meet “shortly thereafter” to talk about the Moderna vaccine, Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a video update on Wednesday.
The FDA approval process for vaccines typically take years, but during a medical crisis, the FDA can allow “emergency use authorization,” which relaxes the normal standards a bit. Instead of providing the usual “substantial evidence” of effectiveness and safety, a drug being administered under emergency use must show evidence that the product “may be effective to prevent, diagnose, or treat serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions.”
Other requirements for emergency use of a drug are it must be used to treat something that “must be capable of causing a serious or life-threatening disease or condition;” has no adequate, approved or available alternative; and pass a Risk-Benefit Analysis, which essentially says the benefits of using the drugs outweigh the potential problems.
Through Operation Warp Speed, the government has been working to create effective vaccines against COVID since the pandemic started. The speed at which the vaccines have been brought to market raised some eyebrows initially. It has been revolutionary.
Operation Warp Speed is a collaboration between the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the Department of Defense (DoD).
Dr. Cary Pigman is an emergency room doctor in Highlands County and has been on the frontline of the COVID battle for months now. He said the speed in which pharmaceutical companies were able to develop a vaccine was impressive.
“I think we’ve broken the barrier,” Pigman said. “We have changed the game and that’s a wonderful accomplishment.”
Pigman said his co-workers are excited about the prospect of a vaccine being available shortly.
“There’s enthusiasm,” he said. “No. 1, this has been developed faster than anything we’ve seen before. No. 2, when can we get it?”
Pigman said vaccines historically changed medicines such as the human papillomavirus (HPV) that can cause ovarian cancer in otherwise healthy women. Pigman said he saw too many women dying of ovarian cancer before the vaccine arrived on the scene. He also gave bacterial meningitis as an example of how vaccines have eradicated disease.
“In the 38 years I’ve practiced medicine it’s been a new world after the enhanced childhood immunizations,” he said.
Pigman said he is ready to roll up his sleeve and get his vaccine.
“I respect their decisions, I respect a parent’s rights to make decisions about their children,” Pigman said. “I’m going to get my kids immunized. If you choose not to immunize your kid, I respect that. I’m going to have mine immunized. We, in health care, hurt ourselves when we take recommendations and make them requirements.”
All of the COVID-19 vaccines in Phase 3 clinical studies in the United States, with the exception of one, will require a series of two shots given several weeks apart. The lone exception is Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), which has tested single-dose vaccines and is now testing single-dose and two-dose vaccines simultaneously as part of its ENSEMBLE Phase 3 studies.