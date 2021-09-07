Despite an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, many remain skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines.
Former President Donald Trump returned to Alabama recently, captivating a crowd of supporters who braved the rain and thunderstorms to hear Trump’s by now familiar, stream-of-consciousness recitation of his greatest hits.
Fake News, Rigged Election — they were all on the playlist as Trump spoke.
Trump received a smattering of boos when he praised the COVID-19 vaccines and said people should get vaccinated.
“I believe totally in your freedoms,” Trump told the crowd. “I do, you’re free, you got to do what you have to do. But I recommend taking the vaccines. I did it, it’s good, take the vaccines.”
Trump has always sought to have it both ways, downplaying the threat of COVID-19 while taking credit for the vaccines created on his watch to fight the disease. It might be a mixed message, but at least Trump consistently touts the vaccines’ safety and efficacy.
It just goes to show there is more to vaccine hesitancy than Donald Trump.
Some of it stems from the idea these vaccines are experimental and haven’t undergone sufficient testing. Some of those fears, however, should be allayed now that the Food and Drug Administration has given final approval to Pfizer’s vaccine. Final approval of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, both of which started the approval process later than Pfizer, is likely not far behind.
Still, some people think federal regulators are rushing things. But another way of looking at it is regulators, under normal circumstances, take too long to approve new drugs and treatments. The FDA gets the blame if it approves a drug that then goes on to harm people, but few people bother to count the number of patients who die waiting for drugs to be approved. George Mason University economist Alex Tabarrok refers to this as the “invisible graveyard.”
As Tabarrok noted earlier this month, however, the invisible graveyard is now a little more visible. The American Academy of Pediatrics called upon the FDA to speed up approval for using the COVID vaccines on children.
“We understand that the FDA has recently worked with Pfizer and Moderna to double the number of children ages 5-11 years included in clinical trials of their COVID-19 vaccines. While we appreciate this prudent step to gather more safety data, we urge FDA to carefully consider the impact of this decision on the timeline for authorizing a vaccine for this age group,” the group wrote in a letter to the FDA.
This was a sea change.
“In my many years of writing about the FDA, I can’t recall a single instance in which a major medical organization told the FDA to use a smaller trial and speed up the process because FDA delay was endangering the safety of their patients,” Tabarrok wrote of the Academy of Pediatrics’ letter.
So, as quickly as the COVID-19 vaccines received emergency approval, and as quickly as the FDA is granting them final approval, this is only compared to a process that is, under normal circumstances, too slow and, according to some studies, costs more lives — the lives of people awaiting life-saving treatments — than it saves. And now we have an organization representing front-line physicians telling the FDA to go faster.
An editorial from the Decatur Daily, Alabama.