So, I was scanning news stories in search of a column, and ran across not one, but two different headlines about women who lost weight during this pandemic.
I don’t hate these women – it takes a lot for someone to rise to the level of “dislike” for me, though a few have managed. And I’m happy for them and wish them all the success in the world.
I just wish they didn’t make the rest of us look so bad.
Hi, my name is Laura (Hi, Laura), and I gained weight during this pandemic. In fact, my weight hit an all-time high, which was unintentional to be sure.
No, I’m not telling you how much I weigh. That’s between me, God, and Weight Watchers.
I am not alone. According to Google, 61% of Americans reported “undesired weight changes” since the outbreak. The report, which you can find on www.healthline.com, is dated March 21st.
Of 3,000 people surveyed by the APA (American Psychological Association), 2 in 5 respondents gained more weight than they planned over the last year. The average gain was 29 pounds. According to the article, 10% reported gaining over 50 pounds.
That’s a lot of weight to deal with. The APA points out that weight changes can be a way of coping with mental health challenges, which figures when you know who they are.
All kidding aside, I admit I’m a stress eater. And you can’t say the past year has been free of stress. We’ve had lockdowns. We’ve had battles over whether to mask. Even now, we argue about the best way out of this pandemic, and emotions run high. No wonder some of us are reaching for cake.
The article suggests figuring out what triggers one to overeat and substitute healthier options instead. It also encourages writing down an exercise plan.
None of this is news to me – I hear this a lot from Weight Watchers. And while I am snarking about weight gain in general in this column, I do acknowledge that when I’m working the plan like I’m supposed to, Weight Watchers helps me lose weight.
I do miss in-person meetings, though. Nowadays the meetings are via Zoom, which is better than nothing, but isn’t as personal. There’s something about weighing in and being face-to-face with someone that can encourage you to keep trying.
And don’t get me wrong, the gal who leads the group I’m a part of is amazing. She’s enthusiastic and upbeat and doesn’t make you feel like a loser if you’re not progressing in weight loss. But I miss the one-on-one personal time. Sometimes, Zoom messages just don’t cut it.
Can I lose weight during this time of craziness? I hope so. I’m exercising and trying to figure out the whole “eating better” part, which would be easier if vegetables tasted like dark chocolate. But sadly, that isn’t the case.
Oh, one thing the article adds at the end is to go easy on yourself. Stress out about your weight, and it could lead to overeating, which leads to more weight. So, celebrate small victories.
I’m trying. I know I can do more. I’m going to do my best to deal with this before it gets even more out of hand. I’ll keep up the exercise and try to eat better and healthier.
I won’t give up chocolate, though. Especially not while things are still insane.
Sometimes, you gotta take a stand.