SEBRING — Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Sebring man on a charge of weapon possession by a convicted felon.
According to arrest reports, deputies found a Glock 42 .380-caliber handgun with seven live rounds in the map pocket behind the front passenger seat of a car driven by 25-year-old Kalvin George Cowger.
It all came out of a traffic stop shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the corner of U.S. 27 and Valerie Boulevard, north of Sebring.
Arrest reports state that while conducting the traffic stop, the sheriff’s deputy smelled an odor of burnt cannabis coming from the car. The answer Cowger had to this was redacted from reports, but afterward, deputies did a search of the vehicle.
In the pocket behind the front passenger seat, they found a large pouch, and the gun was inside the pouch, arrest reports said.
Both a backpack and the pouch in the map pocket were within an arm’s reach of the driver’s seat, reports said.
Details on Cowger’s criminal history and any statement made by him after being given a Miranda warning were also redacted from reports.
The Highlands County Clerk of Courts Office lists traffic violations, but the Florida Department of Corrections has Cowger listed with convictions for September 2012 incidents in Monroe County of burglarizing an emergency vehicle, stealing law enforcement equipment and trafficking in stolen property, two counts.
He served two years and 10 months on the charges, Department of Corrections records state, and was released on Feb. 21, 2015.