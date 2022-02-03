Cowles gets more than 200 years, with 25-year minimum

SEBRING – Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada threw the book at Nathan Ray Cowles Thursday after relatives of the sexual predator’s victims expressed outrage at Cowles’ actions.
“This is not a person that needs to walk free in the world,” a child victim’s female relative told Estrada. “This will never get better.”
She and another witness spoke under the tenet of Marsy's Law, which requires judges to allow victims to speak at sentencing.
“What Nathan did to this child is despicable and it will be with him forever,” another family member said. “Don’t let this man do this to anyone else’s child.”
Estrada then proceeded to sentence Cowles to more than 200 years in prison, but by declaring the sentences concurrent, Cowles will spend at least 25 years in Florida State Prison.
Cowles was originally charged with 16 counts of viewing undergarments of a child under 12; 16 counts lewd and lascivious molestation child under 12; and 16 counts of use of a child in a sexual performance in June 2019.
In short, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies seized his cell phone, laptop, desktop PC and interviewed the parents of victims under the age of 12. They identified Cowles hands and other feature as he filmed himself sexually abusing children. He filmed them, their undergarments, and himself having sex with them.
He filmed the kids between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
The counts could have given Cowles multiple life sentences but Estrada noted he'd spared families and victims from reliving his crimes in court. The judge sentenced him to less time. Here is a partial list of the sentences Estrada described.
-- Possessing videos of sex acts: 15 years
-- Promoting sexual performance of child: 25 years
-- Transmitting videos child sex acts: 15 years
-- Deemed sexual predator, Life felony but 25 years minimum
-- Lewd molestation: 25 years
-- Video voyeurism: 15 years
-- For five other counts: 15 years on each count – for 75 years in state prison.
Defense lawyer Jennifer Powell asked Estrada to sentence Cowles to 10 years.
“He has no priors, never been in trouble before, and since he’s been in jail, he has begun studying the bible, “ she said. “He’s gotten baptized, but his family has turned their back on him, he is going through this alone.”