SEBRING — Sebring’ Community Redevelopment Agency will go forward with the “due diligence” stage of purchasing two buildings on the Circle.
The CRA Board voted unanimously Monday to spend $5,100 to have Polk Appraisal Services appraise 209 Circle Park Drive, a two-story building that was the site of the former Sandy’s Circle Café, and 301 Circle Park Drive, a single-story building that once held Gilbert Drugs.
The CRA wants to restore both buildings. CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said the buildings are in danger of falling into disrepair and have been vacant for more than a year.
The list price for 209 Circle Park Drive was $450,000. Staff was able to negotiate a price of $400,000, and will present a purchase contract for review.
The list price for 301 Circle Park Drive was $235,000. Staff was able to negotiate a price of $230,000, and will present a purchase contract for review.
Several audience members, most of whom either own property in the downtown area or on nearby Lakeview Drive, took exception with the proposals.
Robert King said the downtown area had become blighted because people have priced their properties too high to get buyers and charge rent too high for downtown business owners to sustain operations.
John Haviland, a former CRA board member, asked how much of the fund balance would go to the two buildings, and was told 60%.
He advised the CRA Board to do more due diligence on the properties before agreeing to buy them.
“Essentially, this is my money,” Haviland said.
Another suggestion was to take that money, instead, and cut tax refund checks to property owners in the district, but Vazquez told the Highlands News-Sun that the CRA doesn’t work that way and can’t work that way.
One function of the CRA, Vazquez said, along with improving infrastructure in a blighted area, is to purchase and rehabilitate buildings in that area to prevent them from falling into disrepair.
She said the Wachovia Building on North Ridgewood Drive was the most recent instance. It’s being eyed by the city as a possible new city hall.
The whole goal of the CRA is to reinvest property taxes into the district and improve the overall property values of the area, she said, and in so doing, improve the economy of that area.
With historic buildings, Vazquez said the CRA can work to prevent them from falling into disrepair and then having to be demolished.
Once the historic character of a downtown is lost, it’s very difficult to get back, she said.
The CRA has done other projects, Vazquez said, such as streetscaping, but the agency still sees blighted buildings and vacancies throughout the district.
Sebring’s CRA has offered several grant programs to improve buildings, Vazquez said, but still see blighted buildings.
Discussions about the downtown, she said, have touched on incentives to get people downtown but also have businesses there to hold their attention.
It’s a “chicken and egg” issue, she said.