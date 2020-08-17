SEBRING — New buildings or renovated buildings in downtown Sebring may get to have metal façades, if those buildings don’t look like metal.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Board has not yet recommended specific changes to the Sebring City Council, which will have the say on code changes.
For now, the CRA Board asked the contracted planner to move forward with proposed text changes to the City of Sebring Code of Ordinances to prohibit new buildings from having metal skins unless they also have architectural treatments or features that make the metal look like other materials.
Jennifer Codo-Salisbury, chief planner for the Central Florida Regional Planning Council, told the board that when she looked over their code for them, Sebring does allow metal building in the Commercial 2 (C-2) district, but not in the CRA district, which encompasses the historic downtown.
Codo-Salisbury said the CRA doesn’t currently have its guidelines for downtown façades set in a code, and making amendments would be the best way to codify them.
Board members had no problem with doing that, but wanted to make sure the code also specified exactly which parts of the district the changes would affect.
The proposed changes would require a different material than metal or a different façade over the top of metal for those walls and parts of walls immediately visible from the street.
The only questions from the audience started with whether or not metal buildings would still be allowed in C-2, which it would be.
However, the main point of the changes is to maintain a downtown aesthetic versus having builders apply for C-2 zoning and have that precipitate more C-2 zoning around it.
Members of the board pointed to the Dollar General building, just outside the downtown area on Sebring Parkway at Home Avenue.
It’s a metal building, but is not right downtown.
Plus, the company has a lot of money, an audience member pointed out.
Board members agreed.
The audience member said the Parkway is a major thoroughfare, whereas the idea of having a “wrap-around” of different material on the front and forward sides of the building.
He also said that designating façades for a zoning type instead of a certain street grid, referred to as an “overlay map” of the district, would be easier for builders to understand.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich, present at the last meeting, said the simpler it is, the better.
The fewer items and elements of the district included on an overlay, the easier it would be to read and understand, he suggested.
Noethlich also favored an overlay because it would not force an owner to rezone, which would require hearings in front of the Sebring City Council and the local planning and zoning board.
However, one point made by the CRA board was that spot-zoning — putting higher-impact zoning into the midst of a lower-impact area — would be unlikely to happen through the zoning board.
Besides which, anything within the CRA district would have to pass a design review.
Another request from the audience is that the CRA board consider putting “architectural metal” panels into the code. It looks like vinyl lap siding, has hidden seams and will last longer against the Florida sun and heat.
Codo-Salisbury suggested, when she returns to the CRA’s early September meeting, that she can bring design concepts based on aesthetics more than materials.
Board members also asked Codo-Salisbury to make sure she puts in code specific to prohibit a bare concrete-block building.