This home is located at 10800 Orange Blossom Blvd. in Sebring. It is priced at $674,000 and is listed with Crystal Gail Harrison of MB&A Realty.
This beautiful, newly painted inside/outside, three-bedroom, two-bath, cracker-style home has wrap-around porches and is situated on 10.69 acres of prestige fenced and cross-fenced agriculture property.
The list of outdoor features is incredible, starting with new sod, a 24-by-36-foot greenhouse, 30-by-30-foot metal shop with power, 10-by-20-foot storage shed, two 20-foot containers, a firepit and inground pool.
Once you step inside you will notice the warm cypress ceilings in the wide-open living area enhanced with a stone-faced, wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen is warm and inviting with its large island and adjacent laundry room including large pantry.
The spacious master bedroom offers tray ceilings, double closets, roomy bathroom and double vanities. Spare bedrooms are spacious sizes with the guest bathroom offering double vanities as well.
Just to name a few other extras, two cows will stay with the property for ag exemption, two wells are on property, extra insulation blown in attic, termite contract is transferable, owned water system (Rainsoft), A/C 2021, roof original. Seller credit up to $10,000 towards home updates/upgrades.
For more information, please contact Crystal Gail Harrison at 863-270-9774.
MLS #283618