SEBRING — The annual Cracker Trail Ride will make its way across Highlands County today. Current plans have the riders of the historic journey heading east around 9 a.m., making their traditional stop at Cracker Trail Elementary School around 11 a.m. and crossing U.S. 27 at State Road 66 around noon.
The plans, however, may be delayed slightly if the morning fog is heavy.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, the trail riders are expected to take a detour this year from their normal route of travel. After stopping for lunch at Haywood Taylor Boulevard, the ride will go through Spring Lake in order to stay off U.S. 98 for as long as possible. The riders will go down Madrid Drive to Cozumel Lane to Valencia Road to Spring Lake Boulevard to Duane Palmer Boulevard and rejoin U.S. 98 at Lakeview Boulevard (at the Spring Lake Market).
Riders will camp overnight at Hickory Hammock Wildlife Management Area before continuing their journey on Thursday. The week-long ride will finish Saturday with a parade in Fort Pierce.