SEBRING — Belt buckles, boots and 10-gallon hats were the dress code at Cracker Trail Elementary School on Wednesday in anticipation of the arrival of the Cracker Trail riders. The school’s administration let the kids break dress code and rearranged lunch schedules so they could line around the bus loop and welcome the riders.
The sharp crack of the whips and the neighing of horses and clomping of hooves announced the arrival of the Cracker Trail riders. The first half dozen riders rode in and cracked their whips and showed off their horses and horsemanship skills to the young students ushering in the dozens more horses that were carrying more riders or pulling buggies.
The children pointed out their favorite horses and buggies and ooed and awed at the sights and sounds before them. The students smiled and laughed, but also held their noses at the more odoriferous parts of the parade of horses.
The start of the long standing tradition is a bit ambiguous but staff members said it started just a couple of years after the school opened in 1991. The trail ride began in 1987 when a group of like-minded individuals formed the Florida Cracker Trail Association. The route they follow is the return trip of the original Cracker Trail when cowboys herded cattle from Fort Pierce, across the the state and eventually to Tampa where they would eventually ship some of the cattle to Cuba.
The Cracker Trail riders annually step off in Bradenton and continue west until they reach Fort Pierce. The riders’ presence at CTE was particularly poignant for Stephenie Long, 31; she was a student at CTE in the ‘90s. Wednesday she watched the parade of horses with her 6-year-old son, a student in Dawn Ziegler’s first grade class.
“I always loved it,” Long said. “This is his first time. It’s really nice to share the experience with him. He is beginning to get my love for horses. They are so peaceful.”
Aaron got to wear his mother’s old cowboy hat, which was a special treat for him. Long said she loved attending CTE and said they always had “awesome field trips and made learning fun.”
“The Florida Cracker Trail is a significant piece of the history of Florida as well as of our region,” said John Varady, of the School Board of Highlands County. “Even today, cattle remains a major industry in Florida. Each year when the Florida Cracker Trail riders visit the school, history comes to life for the students and provides them with a link to the past and a better understanding of our local history.”
The teachers appeared to enjoy the riders as much as their students did. Katie Wick said her third grade class was very excited to see the riders.
Alyissa Mitchell is in Nancy Piller’s fifth grade class and loved the horses and riders. This was her second time seeing them.
“It’s kinda fun but it also kinda stinks when they poop,” Mitchell said. “My favorite part was the pretty horses.”