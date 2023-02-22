Waving to the crowd

A Cracker Trail rider, decked out in stars-and-stripes pioneer garb, waves to the small crowd that gathered in 2021 at the junction of U.S. 27 and U.S. 98 to cheer on the historic ride as it crosses Florida. The riders are expected to cross the same intersection around noon today.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF, FILE

SEBRING — People wanting to see the annual Cracker Trail Ride will want to keep their eyes open around noon.

The Ride is expected to cross U.S. 27, from State Road 66 to U.S. 98, at approximately 12:30 p.m., according to information from the Crack Trail Ride Association website.

Recommended for you