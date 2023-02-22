SEBRING — People wanting to see the annual Cracker Trail Ride will want to keep their eyes open around noon.
The Ride is expected to cross U.S. 27, from State Road 66 to U.S. 98, at approximately 12:30 p.m., according to information from the Crack Trail Ride Association website.
They may be early. If you want to see them and take pictures, make sure you are in the area and parked in a safe location well before then.
If you aren't wanting to spectate, please avoid the area until after they have passed, to have as little traffic stack up as necessary.
This will be the first time in recent memory that the Ride will not be able to make a visit to Cracker Trail Elementary School, which has an early release today. However, the riders will make a water stop along SR 66 this morning.