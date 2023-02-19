SEBRING — The ride that “gets into you” for anyone who has taken it will return to Highlands County this Wednesday.
However, this will be the first time in recent memory that the 36-year ride won’t make a stop at Cracker Trail Elementary School before making the arduous crossing of U.S. 27.
Highlands County district schools have an early release day on Wednesday, and the usual 11:15 a.m. arrival time would conflict with parent pick-up.
It’s sad, said Principal Rick Kogelschatz, principal for five years and with the school since Fall 2001. As far as he knows, it’s the first time in 21 years that the Ride couldn’t stop.
“The kids love it and the staff does,” Kogelschatz said.
Kogelschatz said the Ride even made stops throughout the pandemic. Schools had not yet closed in February 2020 and had reopened by the next Ride in 2021.
Cracker Trail Ride Association President Mike Harrison said that’s the only change this year. Otherwise, the ride will proceed as scheduled, which includes one other demonstration of cracker whips in Fort Pierce.
Harrison said the Ride won’t even cross U.S. 27 early because of it. Instead of stopping at the school, the riders will make a “water stop” to rest themselves and the horses.
Once they’re done, the 115 riders, on horseback or in wagons, will ride down State Road 66 to U.S. 27 and cross once law enforcement has shut down the highway.
“The Ride will either get in you or get on you,” Harrison said.
It got “in” him from his first ride in 1992. After that, he’s ridden every year.
“We get about 45 new people every year you never see again,” Harrison said. “We’ll probably (get) 10 lifers (who will) say, ‘Yep, this is for me.’”
In previous rides, he and others have remarked how the Ride gives participants — especially first-timers — a chance to slow down and disconnect from the world’s frenetic pace, and see Central Florida’s natural world in the detail people used to enjoy.
SpaniardsFlorida’s long history with cattle dates back to Spanish conquistador Juan Ponce de León, who attempted to colonize Florida in the early 1500’s, states FloridaCrackerTrail.org. Native Americans objected and forced the Spaniards out after several attacks and raids.
Colonists abandoned their settlements, including their horses, hogs and Andalusian cattle, ancestors to the Texas Longhorn. For centuries, according to FloridaCrackerTrail.org, cattle roamed and bred wild in Florida’s wide open green spaces, especially in central Florida.
Those ranchers who remained or later settled in northern Florida still had to contend with Native American raids along with mosquitoes, fever ticks, snakes, swamps and storms.
SeminolesMeanwhile, the Seminole Nation had taken possession of the 5,000 to 50,000 head of cattle roaming their lands. By the 1800s, they and white settlers migrated south, driving their cattle with them, FloridaCrackerTrail.org states.
When railroads moved south, they gave Florida new status as a supplier of hides, tallow, leather and meat, especially to the Confederacy during the Civil War.
Lawlessness also followed. Without fenced pastures and cattle roaming freely, FloridaCrackerTrail.org states that rustlers became an epidemic problem by the end of the century and helped lead to the Seminole Wars.
CrackersAnother arrival after the Civil War was the rugged individual later known as the “Florida Crackers,” “Cracker Cowmen’’ or “Cow Hunters.” FloridaCrackerTrail.org states that they settled along Florida’s east coast and central corridor and got paid to hunt and round up cows through wooded rangelands and hammocks, across open plains and by rivers and streams.
Crackers relied on 10-12 foot bullwhips of braided to flush cows from palmetto scrub and spur on oxen that pulled their wagons. FloridaCrackerTrail.org states that the snaps at the ends would break the sound barrier with a loud “crack,” lending the crackers their name.
To get cattle for port, they took the route basically covered by SR 66 and U.S. 98 today. It was and still is the best dry route between the Kissimmee River floodplain to the north and Lake Okeechobee and the Everglades to the south.
EnthusiastsAs time went by, open range got fenced, land became private and rustling became less of a problem. Rounding up cattle became a family job, done with horses, but also pickup trucks, and some hired hands. Transporting livestock fell to railroads and then highways, by semi-trailer, not by trail rides.
The old ways still tugged at people’s hearts, however. By 1987, a group of individuals who loved and respected that history formed the Florida Cracker Trail Association to recreate that part of Florida’s past and educate others about it.
Since then, the annual cross-state ride has helped remind people of Florida’s role in the introduction of horses and cattle into the New World as well as the birth and continuance of the cattle and horse industries by settlers and their descendants.
Today, even the way of life of the private rancher has begun to fade, FloridaCrackerTrail.org states, with developers buying multi-thousand acre ranches and converting them to housing or industrial use.