Please help save the Allen Altvater Cultural Complex.
I am writing you to voice my opinions and concerns about the proposed revitalization of the downtown waterfront. I own an art studio at 215 N. Ridgewood Drive and am very concerned about what the CRA might be planning concerning the Allen Altvater Cultural Center.
The meeting held on March 11, 2021, wasn’t widely known by many people who may have been interested in participating. In fact, the art league’s president had not been contacted by the CRA about any of these plans. How is it possible that the CRA hasn’t contacted the very organizations that they might be displacing? CRA Chairman David Leidel has said that the CRA spends the money but the community decides. I repeat, the nonprofits and their memberships are directly affected by the CRA’s spending and they haven’t been asked their opinion, especially in the early stages of the planning. One can’t feel anything but blindsided and dismissed.
I wonder why they didn’t begin with trying to include the buildings that are already there and revamping the large amount of property left? Instead, they began by focusing on removing established nonprofits and putting many on the defensive. I’ve been told nothing is planned yet, but I don’t think that’s entirely true. There obviously has been lots of discussion about removing or tearing down the buildings.
In my opinion, there are other ways to approach this and I hope the CRA will have the consideration to take the time to listen to the people who wish the cultural complex to remain where it is. They should consider bringing all affected parties together and listening to what their memberships have to say; the art league members use those facilities everyday. It’s possible to save what we have in the cultural center and grow at the same time.
I have a great deal of interest in the art league’s and historical society’s buildings. I helped raise the money, in-kind donations and volunteers to save those buildings and to see them preserved for our community.
When the art league saved those historic buildings from demolition we encountered opposition from some members of the city government that wished to demolish the houses and make a parking lot and a boat ramp. We had overwhelming support from citizens to save those three historical houses for the art league but also for the city and its history. We spent years of hard work to achieve that goal. We, in this community, are so quick to change, tear down, remove or build over the past. Our history is important to our future, those houses are a part of our history and they have been preserved and now stand in jeopardy of being demolished anyway. What a loss for us all. I hope the CRA will think very hard about what they are considering burying if they decide to move forward with removing or demolishing those buildings and displacing the organizations that belong there.
The art league is responsible for that impressive museum building as well. Built in 1980, remodeled 10 years ago and to demolish it is insulting to the citizens who made it possible.
We have been in the middle of a pandemic and still are. Everyone, including nonprofits, are struggling. To choose to displace them now is inconceivable.
The arts are an important part of any community, putting it at the heart of our community improves the quality of our lives. Supporting the arts enhance our communities by creating culture, stimulating business, driving tourism and inspiring young minds. It’s very easy to dismiss the value of a community’s arts.
“Life without the collective resources of our libraries, museums, theaters and galleries, or without the personal expression of literature, music and art, would be static and sterile – no creative arguments about the past, no diverse and stimulating present and no dreams of the future.” — Arts Council England
If the CRA succeeds in demolishing all the art league and the historical society’s historical buildings, the Highlands Museum of the Arts, and the library, are they going to give those nonprofits the money to rebuild somewhere else? If they move the buildings, what about land? These organizations have worked for decades to raise funds to keep these organizations running. They are treasures to our communities and to displace them in this way without a plan to help them continue would be extremely short-sighted.
I think a water feature for families would be wonderful, but the lake is large and there are other areas that would be more appropriate. Many people move to Sebring because of the peaceful downtown. I moved back home because of it and now own one of the buildings. Please don’t take that charm away.
It you would like to help save the cultural complex, please send your comments to cramarketing@mysebring.com If you would like to help, please send your support to manager@highlandsartleague.org
