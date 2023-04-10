SEBRING — Another crash has occurred at Whisper Circle on U.S. 27.
A two-car collision Thursday morning in the southbound lanes sent one driver to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other motorist and passenger declined transport.
Updated: April 10, 2023 @ 5:34 am
However, the crash funneled traffic into the one inside lane at that crossover until Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies, waiting for the Florida Highway Patrol to investigate, could get towing companies to move the cars.
At approximately 9:30 a.m., two cars collided in the southbound lanes. The impact left a white Subaru Forester with severe front-end damage and a cream-colored Chrysler Pacifica with a large dent in the right rear quarter.
Tire marks indicated where the Pacifica had spun around to face almost directly south after the crash.
Details on the crash itself and citations, if any, are pending investigation.
The site has seen at least three violent crashes and countless close calls since the middle of March. In recent news coverage, a crash backed up traffic in the northbound lanes in mid-March and another blocked the crossing with three cars piled together in the median toward the end of March.
The site has already gained attention from the Florida Department of Transportation, which planned to have a public forum on this and other such crossings.
That hearing, planned for this past Tuesday night, but now rescheduled for 5 p.m. May 16 at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Civic Center in Sebring, will take input on what’s to be done about this and several other median crossovers that have had several crashes.
Those sites along U.S. 27 include North Lake Damon Road, Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Whisper Circle, Lake Josephine Drive and Lake Francis Road.
Previous discussions about these roads have included partial closure, giving left turn access to vehicles turning off the highway, but not to anyone crossing from a side road or attempting a left turn onto U.S. 27.
