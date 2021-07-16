Crash claims life of former Hardee County Sheriff's major

AVON PARK — A retired Hardee County Sheriff’s detective was among three people killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 64 near Avon Park Airport Wednesday evening, the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office said.
Retired Major Paul “Eddie” Davis, 52, was driving west on State Road 64 when the crash occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Davis, who once ran for Hardee County Sheriff, was in a Dodge pickup truck pulling a trailer when a second pickup truck, traveling east on State Road 64, “for unknown reasons failed to maintain a single lane and crossed the centerline,” the FHP report on the accident said.
The front left end on each vehicle collided with the other, FHP said. The impact pushed the engines of each vehicle into the driver compartment. The truck driven by Davis ended roof-down on the north grass shoulder of westbound State Road 64; the flatbed trailer he had been towing detached and came to a rest behind Davis’ truck.
The Chevy pickup truck, driven by a 29-year-old man from Bowling Green, ended up in the eastbound lane of State Road 64.
Both drivers were declared deceased at the scene.
Witnesses at the scene said rescuers used hydraulic cutting tools to extract a 35-year-old Avon Park woman from the Chevy pickup truck. She was pronounced dead at AdventHealth Avon Park, FHP said.
Brian Swearingen was driving east on State Road 64 at the time of the crash. He said the eastbound Chevy pickup truck tried to pass a black, eastbound Ford sedan. The female driver of the black Ford said she had given her statement to the FHP and would not comment.
“The Chevy wanted to go around her, and they didn’t judge the distance between the Dodge,” Swearingen said. “The Dodge and the pickup hit head on, 70-75 mph.”
Sgt. James Adler of the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office said Davis was undersheriff for the department, overseeing law enforcement, corrections, and helping Hardee County Sheriff Vent Crawford put together the annual budget.
During his career at Hardee County, Davis rose in the ranks from corrections, to patrol, to canine where he handled bloodhounds, and after a brief stint at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office in 1999, returned to Hardee County.
“He missed us and returned to us as an investigator, working property crimes and narcotics, but his true passion – the majority of his career – was narcotics,” Adler said. As he battled the spread of methamphetamine in his county, Davis became sergeant of the Hardee County Sheriff’s narcotics unit, from there worked up to Head of Investigations of narcotics and property crimes.
After Hardee County Sheriff’s Major Randy Dey passed away on Thanksgiving 2014, Davis worked up to captain and then to his present rank of major, Adler said. “That’s where Davis remained until his retirement in January.
“He was extremely well thought of,” Adler told the Highlands News-Sun. “Eddie was a down-home country boy, rancher, whose dad was with Florida Fish and Game. That’s what gave him his passion for law enforcement. He was a big family man, always talking about his wife Amy and the kids.”
Davis had a humorous way of looking at life, Adler said.
“He would joke, he had a unique country way of using allegories,” he said. “One we were talking about last night was his phrase, ‘Blind as a bull in high grass,’ stuff like that. He had a passion for what he did; everything was 100 percent, whether it was raising family, law enforcement, or working cows.”
Avon Park man in early morning crash
An Avon Park tractor trailer driver was involved in a head-on collision just after 2 a.m. Thursday, the FHP said. The unidentified, 28-year-old truck driver was heading north on State Road 29 near State Road 78 in Glades County when a car pulled into his path.
The truck hit a guardrail and came to rest on the east shoulder of State Road 29.
The Avon Park man survived, but the FHP accident report did not state his injuries.
According to the FHP, the car, driven by a 55-year-old Georgetown, Ky., man, veered into the northbound lane and hit the tractor trailer.
The Kentucky man was killed in the accident.
The FHP does not provide the names of deceased accident victims, but do report whether the family members have been notified.
Sad season of accidents
The three fatalities on State Road 64 bring to five the number of people killed – this week alone – in road crashes in Highlands County. One person was killed in a crash on Sunday and another, on Monday.
According to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, at least 20 people have been killed on Highlands County roads since Jan. 1. By this time last year, 12 people had died in Highlands County motor crashes.