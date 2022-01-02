SEBRING — A crash Tuesday night on Thunderbird Road at Corvette Avenue resulted in one driver getting cited for not having a valid driver’s license.
Nathan David Ellis, 20, of Sebring was cited after a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy investigated a collision that took place at 6:20 p.m. on Thunderbird Road at Corvette Avenue., according to Sheriff’s Office preliminary incident reports. The traffic citation states that Ellis never had a license issued.
He was not, however, driving the vehicle listed on crash reports as being at fault in the incident.
Reports said that 21-year-old Brandon Lee Yeager said he had parked a 2005 Jeep Liberty on the side of Thunderbird Road, allegedly out of the roadway. He alleged that Ellis, who was in an eastbound 2004 Nissan Quest minivan, must have swerved off the roadway and hit his trailer hitch.
Ellis told deputies that he was eastbound when he saw the Jeep very close to the road with the rear of the car in the roadway, reports said. Ellis said he was unable to move over because of another vehicle traveling westbound on Thunderbird Road, reports said.
Based on tire impressions and other evidence at the scene, reports said, the deputy believed that the Jeep did have the trailer hitch out in the roadway just before impact.
There were no personal injuries, but the minivan had to be towed, reports said.