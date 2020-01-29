SEBRING — First responders were called out to a crash involving a “flipped” vehicle at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday. The single vehicle crash on Duane Palmer Boulevard near Camelot Lane resulted in one confirmed death, according to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Watson.
The wreck was north of the Spring Lake Dog Park and south of the Eco Park. Traffic was tied up for hours while FHP investigated.
According to FHP, Bobbi Lynn Smith, 58, was the driver of the vehicle in which Joseph Michael Delsignore, 62, also of Sebring was the passenger. The report indicates Smith was ejected from the vehicle and sent to Lakeland Regional Hospital for treatment of her “critical injuries.” Delsignore was confirmed dead at the scene.
The dark gray 2013 Dodge Journey was traveling southbound on Duane Palmer Boulevard as it navigated the large right-hand curve. The vehicle crossed the northbound lane and onto the eastern shoulder of the northbound lane. Smith reportedly overcorrected causing the car to rotate clockwise as it headed southwest. According to the report, Smith overcorrected again, causing the SUV to rotate counterclockwise and travel southeast once again and back onto the grassy shoulder. The SUV turned on to its passenger side, which collided with a “standing palm tree” and a wood line.
The report shows that while the vehicle turned over, Smith was ejected and landed on her back facing east in a wooded area.
The SUV came to rest on its hood with the front end pointing east.
The report shows Smith was not wearing a seat belt but Delsignore was. The report said it is unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the incident.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Highlands County EMS, Florida Highway Patrol and DeSoto City Fire Department were all on scene.
According to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, this is the fifth fatality on Highlands County roads this year.