SEBRING — A Sebring man is in “serious condition” at a trauma center as of Monday morning following a Sunday evening crash.
Sebring Police Department Public Information Officer Commander Curtis Hart said SPD was called out to the crash about 6 p.m. Sunday. According to SPD, Colbert Pericles, 67, of Sebring, was riding his bicycle westbound on the Sebring Parkway near the Children’s Advocacy Center when he attempted to cross the street.
At the same time, Samuel Varis II, 28, of Sebring, driving his 2021 Toyota Rav 4 southbound on South Commerce Avenue and crossed the street at Sebring Parkway. The bicycle and Rav 4 collided. Pericles was taken to the hospital and flown to a trauma center.
Witnesses and the passenger in the Rav 4 stated Varis had a green light. Hart said no one has been cited yet and the investigation is still ongoing. The Sebring Parkway was closed while officers worked the scene.