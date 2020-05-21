SEBRING – Florida Highway Patrol has released some, but not all information regarding a wreck that involved a fatality about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the FHP press release, a 63-year-old female attempted to make a left hand turn from Booker Street onto Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard in a SUV.
Meanwhile, a 49-year-old male was driving a motorcycle heading west in the far outside lane on Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard. The front of the SUV hit the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to overturn and collide with the curb before finally coming to a stop on Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard. The SUV stopped with its front pointed east in the median.
The report shows the driver of the SUV was wearing a seat belt and did not have any injuries. The male driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet. His next of kin has been notified.
In a recent policy change, FHP is no longer releasing names on their initial press reports. The year, make and model of the vehicles involved are also not included in that report.
Final reports with full details must be purchased once approved by all supervisors. The process can take from 7-70 days.
Tuesday night’s crash is still under investigation.