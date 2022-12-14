AVON PARK — A Monday night crash ended in a fatality on U.S. 27 in Avon Park. The incident included two cars with the two drivers being the sole occupants in either vehicle.
The preliminary report released by the Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday said a sedan was being driven north on U.S. 27, south of Robinette Road, by a 67-year-old Sebring man. Behind him, a 45-year-old male from Lake Wales was driving a van, also heading northbound.
The front of the van collided with the rear of the sedan. After the impact, the sedan went onto the shoulder and overturned. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.
The report shows the next of kin was notified. It also shows both drivers were wearing their seatbelt. FHP does not release the names of people or makes and models of the vehicles involved in crashes until the final report has been signed off on. The process can take weeks or months.
This is the 31st fatality on Highlands County roads, according to unofficial records at the Highlands News-Sun. This same time last year, there were 37 fatalities, the total for 2022.