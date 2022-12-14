map

A fatal crash occurred Monday evening on U.S. 27 south of Robinette Road in Avon Park.

AVON PARK — A Monday night crash ended in a fatality on U.S. 27 in Avon Park. The incident included two cars with the two drivers being the sole occupants in either vehicle.

The preliminary report released by the Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday said a sedan was being driven north on U.S. 27, south of Robinette Road, by a 67-year-old Sebring man. Behind him, a 45-year-old male from Lake Wales was driving a van, also heading northbound.

