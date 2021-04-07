SEBRING — Shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, a Jeep attempted a left turn across U.S. 27 and got hit in the side by another SUV.
The impact rolled the Jeep, spun the other car nearly 180 degrees, sent three people to local hospitals and blocked northbound lanes for approximately an hour.
The good news, according to Sebring Fire Department officials, is that people did not appear to be seriously injured. They were able to step out of the vehicles and walk to ambulances.
Firefighters had to extricate the driver of the Jeep by removing his windshield. His vehicle landed on the driver’s side.
Sebring police officials said at mid-afternoon that they were still investigating the crash. Sebring fire officials noted that the collision site was the same as that of a fatal wreck two and a half years ago.
A marker sits on the grass shoulder of U.S. 27 for 33-year-old Felix Colon Mercado, who left for home after 4 p.m. Nov. 14, 2017, from his job as an assistant electronics manager at Walmart in Sebring.
He turned his Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle north on U.S. 27 and less than a block away, a Honda pickup turned left in front of him.
The impact sent him over the hood of the truck. Medical professionals at a doctor’s office at that corner tried to render aid, but he soon died of his injuries.
He was survived by a wife and children.
One nurse said they had feared a bad crash at that location.