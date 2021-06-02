LAKE PLACID — A crash between a dirt bike and a bicycle Monday night in Lake Placid has sent the cyclist to the hospital and left the motorcycle rider with citations.
Florida Highway Patrol did not provide names Tuesday morning for the two Lake Placid men, ages 25 and 53, involved in the 8:20 p.m. incident.
Reports state that the younger man, on a Kawasaki dirt bike, was riding west on Vision Street, approaching Shiloh Street, in the Highway Park subdivision of Lake Placid. The older man was on a bicycle, standing still on the north, unpaved shoulder of Vision Street, east of Shiloh Street.
FHP reports that the 53-year-old man left the shoulder and traveled into the path of the motorcycle, which hit him and knocked him off the bicycle.
The older man was transported to a local area hospital with critical injuries. FHP charged the motorcycle rider with not having a motorcycle endorsement on his license and operating an unregistered motor vehicle upon the roadway.