ZOLFO SPRINGS — The Florida Highway Patrol issued a press release as a result of a crash with serious injuries Thursday night. The two-vehicle crash ended with one person with critical injuries being taken to a trauma center, Lakeland Regional Medical.
According to the report, Gary R. Moore, 50, of Zolfo Springs, was driving a 2010 GMC Terrain westward on State Road 64 and was approaching the intersection of Bailey Road at about 8:15 p.m. At the same time, Antwon D. Hilton, 40, of Avon Park, was driving a 2016 Volvo VLN tractor trailer east on SR 64, approaching Moore’s vehicle.
The report shows Moore entered Hilton’s lane, directly into the path of the tractor trailer. Moore’s front end crashed into the front of Hilton’s truck. Moore’s vehicle went spinning while traveling northwest and came to a rest on the north side of the shoulder and the west travel lane of SR 64. It stopped and was facing southeast.
Hilton’s truck was sent in a northeast direction and traveled across the west lane and onto the north shoulder where the front of the it a ditch off SR 64.
Moore sustained “critical” injuries and was taken to a trauma center. According to the report, next of kin was notified. Hilton did not have any injuries. The report showed alcohol was not a contributing factor with Hilton. It also stated it was “unknown” if alcohol was a determining factor for Moore. The report said charges are pending the investigation.