LAKE PLACID — Daniel Folgate, 43, of Lake Placid was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital, a Level II Trauma Center in Fort Myers.
Lake Placid Police officers were dispatched to a traffic crash just before 9 p.m. Monday at U.S. 27 and Tomoka Boulevard, near AdventHealth Lake Placid’s entrance. The wreck closed the southbound lanes as law enforcement and first responders worked the scene.
Although the investigation is ongoing, LPPD Chief James Fansler said Folgate was driving his 1994 Jeep Cherokee southbound on U.S. 27 and struck the rear of a semi truck trailer that was parked off the highway in the turn lane to Tomoka Boulevard. Fansler said the semi was broken down and had its reflective lane markers out.
“It took several minutes for emergency services to remove Folgate from the Jeep before he was transported to Lee Memorial for extensive injuries,” Fansler said.
Fansler noted the body of the Jeep was about 50% underneath the tractor trailer. It was taken away by Precision Auto Body and Towing.