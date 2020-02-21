SEBRING — Thursday morning saw a Ford truck roll over on U.S. 27 at Twitty Road in a two-car crash that sent both drivers to the hospital.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that closed the outside northbound lane at Twitty Road for the better part of an hour before emergency crews could push vehicles out off of the road.
It was unknown at press time who was at fault, or even who was driving, but preliminary reports from officials are that a maroon Chevrolet Equinox was either crossing or attempting a left turn from the southbound side of the highway and ran into the rear quarter of a northbound white Ford F150.
The pickup apparently spun and rolled over, based on the damage to the front wheels and the cab, misshapen by the impact.
Highlands County Emergency Medical Services took both drivers to the Highlands Regional Medical Center emergency room, officials reported. Besides that, the wreck is still under investigation.
Fire Rescue crews from DeSoto City Fire Station 19, along with Battalion Chief 1 Billy Kingston, pushed the truck off of the highway, where it landed a couple of dozen yards from the intersection.
It and emergency vehicles had the outside lane closed until fire crews could clear the scene, forcing all traffic to merge into the inside lane.