Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, a four-vehicle crash stopped traffic eastbound and westbound on State Road 70 near Shellcracker Loop. The incident, involving two tractor trailers and two pickup trucks, only had minor injuries associated with it, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.
FHP reports do not give the names of those involved in a crash or the make and model of the vehicles. That information is released upon the completion of the final report, which can be weeks to months following the incident.
Vehicle one was a pickup truck driven by a 29-year-old man from West Palm Beach who received minor injuries. He was traveling westbound and negotiating a right curve just west of Shellcracker Loop. While vehicle two, another pickup truck towing a boat, was driven by a 34-year-old man from Stuart, was also heading west in front of vehicle one.
A 29-year-old male driver from Pennsylvania was driving a semi (vehicle three) heading eastbound and negotiating the left curve. Behind him was vehicle four, a semi driven by a 57-year-old man from Fort Pierce.
The report states the westbound traffic in front of vehicles one and two began to slow and vehicle one did not slow. The driver of vehicle one tried to steer his pickup to the left to avoid vehicle two but failed. The front right of vehicle one hit the left rear of the boat trailer of vehicle two.
Vehicle one then went into the eastbound travel lane into the path of the semi, vehicle three. The motorist in vehicle two attempted to steer left to avoid vehicle one’s pickup but the passenger’s side of vehicle one hit the front of vehicle two’s front.
The momentum caused vehicle one to rotate and overturn and would stop on the southern side shoulder in a ditch. Vehicle four, another semi did not stop, and its front end hit the back of the trailer of vehicle three.
The report showed everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.
Later, on Tuesday evening, another crash happened at U.S. 27 at the intersection of West College Drive. This two-vehicle crash left both drivers with injuries, one minor and one serious enough to be flown to Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
The FHP report showed an 18-year-old Sebring male driving a sedan-type vehicle south on U.S. 27 approaching West College Drive. Meanwhile, a 76-year-old male from Miami was driving a pickup truck northbound on U.S. 27.
The Sebring driver made a left turn to head east on West College Drive and traveled into the path of the second vehicle. The second vehicle’s front end hit the passenger’s side of the first vehicle sending it in a “counterclockwise manner.” The sedan stopped with its nose pointing southwest partly on the shoulder and partially in the travel lane of West College Drive. The driver of vehicle one had minor injuries.
The second vehicle traveled clockwise from the collision and stopped facing south “direction within the intersection of U.S. 27 and W College Drive.”
The report shows both men were wearing their seat belts and states the crash is still under investigation.