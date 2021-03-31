SEBRING — Drivers making their morning commutes got into two separate crashes Tuesday.
One at 7:31 a.m. took place on Sparrow Avenue at Lumpkin Street, at the north exit of Lakeshore Mall in Sebring. Another took place on State Road 17A/Memorial Drive at Cornell Street in Avon Park.
Each crash is still under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, respectively, and names of drivers and any medical conditions were not available as of press time.
The 7:31 a.m. crash on Sparrow involved a dark gray Nissan Rogue, a white Dodge Dart and a light gray Nissan Maxima.
The family in the Rogue did not appear to have any injuries, but their car had heavy front-end damage. It stopped pointing north toward Lumpkin.
Drivers of the Dart and Maxima also appeared OK. The Dart had impact damage on the driver’s side and stopped against the curb, facing west. The Maxima also stopped next to the Dart, facing west, with damage to the driver’s side front fender.
Engine 7-1 and an Emergency Medical Services unit responded to the crash, along with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. While waiting for FHP to arrive from Hardee County, deputies allowed the driver of the Maxima, which was still operational, to leave.
However, the road remained blocked by the other crashed cars, the fire engine and traffic cones. Motorists trying to use Sparrow Avenue had to find a different route.
The wreck at Cornell Street in Avon Park involved a Ford F-150 pickup and a Hyundai Azera sedan. Sheriff’s Office officials said one driver hurt their nose on either their steering wheel or airbag.