SEBRING — If you can’t take the heat, stay off of the Circle this Saturday. The 10th annual Crazy Pepper Chili Cook Off is slated for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sebring Circle. Bring the whole family out for a full day of food and entertainment. Organizers are excited to be back after last year’s cook-off was canceled because of the coronavirus.
The cook-off is a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Highlands, which in turn supports a number of various local charities. Some of the programs to benefit include South Florida State College Scholarship Foundation, Born to Read, Veteran’s 1st and other veterans organizations.
Teams from around the county will be cooking up their secret and closely guarded recipes. Sampling will start at noon. The stakes are high. The three top teams will win prizes of $500, $300 and $200, respectively. The coveted People’s Choice Award is $200 and the best decorated booth will earn $50. All will earn bragging rights.
In addition to some great chili samples, food trucks will be available for a wide variety of foods. Adults can enjoy beverages from the beer tent.
Come hungry and compete or root for your favorite competitor in the chili dog eating contest. Sign up for the competition will be taken on site Saturday.
At 11 a.m., the California Toe Jam Band will rock the stage. A car show adds another layer of excitement as muscle and classic cars are shown off to the public.
There will be road closures on Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. The roads will be reopened by 5 p.m. Saturday.