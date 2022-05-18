Flexibility is how limber the body is when moving. Most humans are born with the ability to move body parts for bending, stretching, twisting and squatting. Children move their bodies easily and have great mobility. However, flexibility can decline over time from lack of use and muscles tighten. Maintaining body flexibility is important at any chronological age.
Children take flexibility for granted until at a later stage of their life, when the physical body does not respond as quickly and easily. A yoga practice focuses on movement and conscious awareness of the inner workings of the body to keep oxygenated blood flowing into the internal organs, muscles and skeletal system. Flexibility and movement are key. When the mind forgets to keep the body “greased,” it tightens and less flexibility is the consequence.
As a touch stone of the past, where prehistorical Indians carved canals and trails across five square miles on the north side of the Caloosahatchee River in Glades County, there was an old Cane Grinding rig that the early settlers used to build thatched roofs over cabbage palm fans to cover their homes. Reaching high up to the cut pine logs and mounting them on a machine above the head is a challenging process, but essential in those days to exist. A cut piece of cane was inserted slowly into the grinding rig as a mule pushed the long pines in a circle to grind the cane and release the sugary substance. However, on this day, it was the human reaching up high and pushing the pine pole forward as part of a yoga practice. It took strength, coordination and will, to push the pine tree in a circle and crush the inserted cane.
With a reminder of the old pioneers and their rugged individualism, this yoga practice drew strength for the twists and power movement to lengthen the entire body and twist the core to move the pole. Even though this is a demonstration of the application of yoga, you don’t need a cane grinder to work the core of the body and unleash stored muscle tension. Be inventive! Any type of object lifted overhead or from the waist can be used to twist the body as far as possible to each side, as it has the same effect. The point of twisting is to free muscle tension in the lower and upper back as the arms hold onto an object that lengthens them as well. If you ever twirled a baton as a majorette or drum major, you know the movement. From those times in marching bands, the emphasis was not only on the music, but the coordination of the body with rhythm and relaxation. Relaxation is the by-product of any exercise after it has twisted, turned, bent and stretched. Just lying around without movement, does not circulate vital fresh blood and oxygen into the body.
Yoga is the healing element and by-product of daily practice in various postures that work all parts of the internal and external structure for the purpose of health. Yoga is about health and healing at whatever stage you begin. The positive results of yoga are not instant, as it takes time, mental focus and practice, and identification of body parts that need healing for you to experience this process.
