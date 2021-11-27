Creating hardship on American citizens
When we look at some of the hardships put upon the American citizens in the last 11 months by the current DC administration we should ask why.
- Open borders: No matter the total numbers, be it one million or more, the country has been flooded with illegals when this situation was under control 11 months ago. How many are criminals? How many had COVID? How many had other diseases? How many are terrorists? How much additional drugs are now in America? How safe are American citizens now? There has been literally zero concern by the current administration and the vice president assigned responsibility for this disaster has been missing in action.
- Fuel costs: In the past 11 months the cost of fuel increased 50% to 75%. We now beg our adversaries for more gas, heating oil, natural gas. In response, the government has plans to give assistance to those to heat their homes this winter after creating the higher costs. We were self sufficient 11 months ago. How does this make sense?
- Inflation: By flooding the monetary system with unsustainable dollars (an increase of 40% in the past 12 months) creating an inflation rate near 7% versus approximately 2% at the end of the previous administration. The recent trillion dollar-plus so-called “Highway Bill” floods the market with more unsustainable newly printed dollars. The pending Build Back Better multi-trillion dollar bill “if passed” will further flood the market with additional unsustainable dollars. This is a hidden tax on all citizens. Be prepared. You are paying more now and you will pay even more going forward.
- Supply chain shortages: Some assume that COVID created the supply chain issues (after COVID was in existence for approximately 10-12 months). However we have had hundreds of container ships with upwards of 20,000 containers per ship sitting offshore waiting to be unloaded. The administration did not react until pressed by American citizens outcry about shortages. And the person in the administration responsible for the supply chain system was off the job for three months. We have to question Washington for an explanation as to why this was allowed to happen and what is the plan to permanently correct this problem. American citizens deserve answers. Few answers are coming.
There are many additional “out of control” issues facing the American citizens and the biggest question we must ask is why have these all occurred in the past 11 months?
John Larsen
Sebring