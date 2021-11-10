I have no idea why many people think that science is at war with Christianity. True scientists are careful about what they claim to be true. I heard a science professor at a major university say, “Science cannot have truth. A religion can have truth.” In other words, science can only collect evidence and see which way it is pointing.
Many pastors make a point of saying that the Bible has been confirmed by archaeological discoveries. This is true of some passages in the Bible. Overall, it is best to keep in mind that the Bible is not a textbook of science, history or geography.
Creationists, or many of them, say that the earth is only 6,000 years old. Archaeologists tell us that the cultivation of wheat can be traced back 12,000 years.
Take the Stone Age. Historians tell us that for tens of thousands of years, modern humans and their ancestors used stone tools, including stone knives. Scientists estimate that there are a trillion Stone Age artifacts in Africa. Where does this estimate come from? Thousands of artifacts can be found by excavating a couple of acres in some places. From there we can estimate how many there are on the whole continent.
At some point in time someone found out how to melt ore to make copper, and the Stone Age gave way to the Copper Age. This turned out to be brief, for soon after people found out how to make copper, they figured out how to make tin, and blend a little bit of tin with copper to make bronze. Then came the Bronze Age, which lasted longer. Eventually, our ancestors learned how to make iron, and then came the Iron Age.
You can’t fit these Ages into Genesis. In Genesis Chapter Four, just after Adam and Eve leave Eden, we are already in the Iron Age. Genesis knows nothing of the Stone Age or Bronze Age.
According to www.biblehistory.com/timeline a creationist website, Abraham lived only 352 years after the flood, about 14 generations. A generation is usually taken to be 25 years. Genesis says there were a mere eight people alive after the flood. If the population doubled in every generation, which is very unlikely, by the time of Abraham there would still only be about 131,000 people in the world. This is completely unworkable. By the time of Abraham, there would have to be good-sized cities in Assyria, Babylon, Egypt, Turkey, Greece, Italy, India and China, among other places. There would also have to be thousands of miscellaneous tribes around the world.
We know that Abraham lived about 4,000 years ago and that the Great Pyramid was built about 4,500 years ago. The age of the Great Pyramid is very well established. Going by the creationist timeline just cited, the Great Pyramid would have to be built before Noah’s flood, if you believe in a flood.
Could the Great Pyramid have been built before the flood? Modern creationists tell us that sedimentary rock was formed during the flood. The Great Pyramid is built out of limestone, which is a sedimentary rock. There wouldn’t have been any limestone then.
I don’t know why Conservative Christians believe that creation has to be recent. The Bible doesn’t tell us the age of the earth. Christians believe that God has always existed, that He is pre-existent from eternity. Surely God has the patience for long-term projects. Christians should read the Bible for moral guidance and spiritual uplift. Not everything in the Old Testament is literally true.