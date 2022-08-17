Credit card skimmer gets three years probation

SEBRING — A man who faced 105 counts of credit card counterfeiting/fraud charges pled them down Monday to a single felony charge and three years of probation.
Highlands County prosecutors offered Roilan Valdes Moreira, 36, a plea deal that avoided 15 years in Florida prison for the Miami resident.
Though his lawyer asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to adjudicate the charges so he can avoid a conviction.
“We are requesting a withhold of adjudication based on lack of prior record,” attorney Richard Perez said. “Last week he completed his requirements for his commercial driver’s license (CDL) and he’s now holding a valid CDL. He absolutely appreciates the seriousness of this crime, but he promises not to violate probation in any way.”
The judge refused to do so and sentenced him to three years probation on one count of trafficking in counterfeit credit cards. A felony conviction does not necessarily lead to the loss of a CDL license.
“Mr. Valdez, you started out with 105 allegations against you, now you stand in front of the court with one allegation left,” the judge said. “Quite frankly, based on what is alleged against you and the number of people’s identities you’ve compromised is overwhelming.”
According to financial fraud experts, card skimming hurts anyone who uses a credit or debit card at ATMs, gas stations, restaurants or retail stores. A skimmer device collects other people’s credit card numbers and other account data, which thieves use to create credit cards they sell to other thieves.
Valdes and his co-defendant, Luis Rajiv Pulido Robaina, also faced 25 years for possessing credit card data skimming devices.
Here’s what Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective John Garrison, who specializes in fraud investigations, determined when tracing the men’s steps: In May 2021, two men were seen fiddling with a gas pump credit card pad at the Sebring Mobile Gas Station. The audible alarm went off on the pump, which caused the men to get in their car and drive off.
Deputies stopped a car on U.S. 27 south of Skipper Road with two men inside the car – Moreira and Robaina. Before they were pulled over, one of the men tossed a few items out of the car. One of the items, an orange rubber glove, contained 42 gift cards; police also retrieved a bag with five credit card skimmers in it.
Robaina, who appeared remotely from Miami with his attorney, asked for more time to consult with his immigration attorney. The Cuban national is worried that he’ll be deported if he makes a plea deal that leads to a conviction.
Estrada rescheduled his plea hearing for September.