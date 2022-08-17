Credit card skimmer gets three years probation

Roilan Valdes Moreira, right, listens as an interpreter spells out the crimes he’s been charged with. His lawyer, Richard Perez, is at his left.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — A man who faced 105 counts of credit card counterfeiting/fraud charges pled them down Monday to a single felony charge and three years of probation.

Highlands County prosecutors offered Roilan Valdes Moreira, 36, a plea deal that avoided 15 years in Florida prison for the Miami resident.

