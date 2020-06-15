SEBRING — Sarah Creekmore, who has served the last five years as executive director for Highlands County Habitat for Humanity, has announced she’s moving on.
“I will miss my Habitat work deeply, but I am very excited to start this new season in life as I focus on taking care of my family,” Creekmore said via text Saturday regarding her recent resignation. “The Habitat board of directors will be making a formal announcement about that new executive director very soon.”
Creekmore noted in a letter to staff and volunteers last Thursday, that during those five years, Habitat has:
• Built 17 new energy-efficient homes, with two near completion.
• Completed 56 emergency or critical home repairs, often with new metal roofs.
• Created the “Highlands Hammers Back” initiative to help people repair and rebuild following Hurricane Irma.
• Moved the operating budget from the red to the black.
Creekmore said that her family had grown in the last five years, starting with marriage and now a young son.
Several months ago, she moved away from Florida to begin the next chapter of her life, but during that time, the local Habitat board of directors had asked her to continue to serve while they looked for a new leader.
“I was glad to help in this way because it allowed your [Habitat] affiliate to continue its forward momentum,” Creekmore said. “Then, the unexpected happened. You guessed it: COVID-19.”
That pushed her final day to June 30, and also took away any opportunity to have a proper in-person good-bye party.
However, as one final accomplishment for the five year, she listed the fact that the affiliate retained all of its employees during the recent pandemic shutdown, and wished Habitat staff and volunteers and the Highlands County community continued success.
“In the weeks and years ahead, I look forward to seeing how you continue to build strength, stability, self reliance and affordable housing solutions for individuals and families throughout Highlands County,” Creekmore said. “Today and every day I wish you health and happiness.”