Like some marvelously terrifying monster, these slayers of other insects deserve their own creepy horror movie reel. Prowling the leaf litter, they hide during daylight hours emerging after dark to artificial lighting. Silent, they sometimes rub their short, sharp beak against the depression where it rests safely against their bodies when not in use impaling prey. Cue the creepy music, Arilus cristatus has arrived.
Also known as a “wheel bug,” this bizarre and fearsome creature is part of the assassin bug family. Named for their ability to kill prey much larger than themselves, this variety is one of 110 species found in North America. If you see two adults together, mating usually, the female is the larger.
Dark grey in overall coloration, you might notice very fine yellow-hued fuzz over most of the body. The long legs appear “hinged” and have reddish coloration as do the feet and antennae. Sticky hairs on those front legs provide prey-grasping prowess as they hold squirming pest bugs for a meal. Their narrow head holds large eyes and that stout piercing beak. That curved mouth part is like one of those handy all-in-one pocket knives. It pierces the tough skin of prey such as caterpillars, aphids and even beetles. It can pump in venom to liquify prey’s internal tissues and then serve as a “straw” to suck out all the buggy goodness. It is even used to squirt venom on attackers with nearly a foot range.
That beak also affords this peculiar insect to pack a pretty nasty punch if handled. “Bites” typically begin with awful stinging, some say excruciating, followed by numbness and a hardened wound site. Healing averages about two weeks after envenomation for most and can leave scarring. Categorized as more severe than the sting from a bee, it’s best to enjoy these from a distance whether found as a “wheeled” adult or reddish-bodied nymph as juveniles are also able to sting.
Nymphs have a distinctive body shape not unlike a skateboard ramp. That curved appearance and red abdomen along with a similar thin, narrow head seen on the adults can help you identify them as a young wheel bug.
The “wheel” is the weird “cogwheel” protrusion found on the insect’s upper back just behind the neck region and adds to the alien appearance of this creature. With tubercles or “teeth” numbering from eight up to 12, only the mostly red nymphs are missing their wheel.
While not all assassin bugs sport a wheel, all are able to inflict a nasty sting. Enjoy the treat of seeing these remarkable creatures from afar to avoid a nasty “trick.”