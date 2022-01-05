LAKE PLACID — Dennis Crenshaw, owner of Lake Placid Freshwater Charter and Guide, will be featured on a Craw Dawg Outdoors episode on the Pursuit Channel tonight at 6 p.m. Check with your cable provider for the channel numbers. If you miss tonight’s episode, it will be re-aired on Pursuit, check local listings.
Former Lake Placid resident and fisherman, Norman Lee, is a partner with Craw Dawg Outdoors. Lee resides in Tennessee now but remains friends with Crenshaw and is often in the area.
Crenshaw retired from the Florida Department of Corrections after 27 years of service. The 59-year-old entrepreneur also worked for Excavation Point for eight years before taking his passion for fishing and created Lake Placid Freshwater Charter and Guide in 2014.
Crenshaw now has three boats including wheelchair accessible pontoons and bass boats to rung fishing tours with. He offers eco tours and realtor tours as well. Daytime and nighttime fishing is offered. He has had people from all over the United States charter with him, as well as other countries such as Russia.
Crenshaw said his boats are equipped with everything anyone could want for a trip on the lake with music of every genre and even a clean pop-up commode to bait and rods. No one is going hungry on a Crenshaw cruise as he grills hamburgers and hot dogs and has beverages too.
Crenshaw takes people with all levels of experiences including those who have never held a fishing pole. His experience with the area lakes ensures everyone will have a good time fishing, he said.
Although he fishes for just about anything with fins, Crenshaw loves to reel in “specks” (short for speckled perch) or crappie.
“It’s the same fish but northerners call them crappies and in the south, they call them specks,” he explained.
Crenshaw is a graduate of Lake Placid High School and grew up fishing the more than 100 lakes in Highlands County. He said his father James taught him how to fish. Crenshaw now takes his 91-year-old father out in the boat to spend time with him fishing.
“I brag on my dad every day” Crenshaw said. “He’s like the Energizer battery. He moves better than I do.”
COVID presented some new challenges to his industry, like supplying masks, hand sanitizers and other precautions. However, Crenshaw said he did better than many industries. Families were able to get out on the water in the fresh air and enjoy a day of fishing.
“I don’t overcrowd my boats,” Crenshaw said.
Crenshaw shares his knowledge of fishing with local youth he helps to mentor. COVID has changed some of that over the past year.
“But I’m always taking a group of kids and showing them how to fish and do different things,” he said. “I was in law enforcement for 27 years; I don’t want to see any kid get into trouble.”
Crenshaw is on the board for the Highway Park Neighborhood Council and is the project manager for the Veterans Memorial in the subdivision.