AVON PARK — County fire crews had hot spots to mop up Thursday afternoon after a fire broke out in a plastic bag production plant that morning.
They had the fire contained after a little more than an hour, county officials said, but still had to contend with burning and smoldering compressed layers of recyclable plastic that Plastirex LLC uses to make new products.
The fire at 1552 Sun Pure Road, with a black smoke plume visible as far away as the Sebring Roundabout, had its first call out at 10:21 a.m. and was contained by 11:35 a.m., according to Highlands County Public Information Officer (PIO) Gloria Rybinski.
A drone-mounted thermal scan of the facility, shown to the Highlands News-Sun by Emergency Management Planning Coordinator Corey Amundsen, a licensed drone pilot, showed a large area on the south side of the building — the area with the highest concentration of smoke — getting roasted during the fire.
Rybinski said the layers of material were not unlike the compressed layers of the Highlands County Landfill, which caught fire no less than four times last year. The bales of recyclable material arrive compressed and ready for processing into new garbage bags, she said.
First on the scene were Highlands County Fire Rescue crews from Highlands Lakes Station 1, Sun ‘N Lake Station 7 and West Sebring Station 9, along with Avon Park Fire Department Station 5. Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies kept the road blocked off from traffic at U.S. 27 and Lemon Street, leaving access open to the nearby Nucor Steel Plant.
Medics set up a respite tent to tend to firefighters rotating out for hydration and medical checks. HCFR Medic Units 7 and 4 rolled from Sun ‘N Lake and Avon Park, respectively, along with Battalion Chiefs 1 and 4.
PIOs said that firefighters are required to come back out of a fire after 15 minutes to get checked, with fresh crews coming in. Just before noon, a fresh crew and engine from West Sebring Station 9 had arrived to help.
If firefighters check out OK, they can then return to the fire for another 10 minutes, Rybinski said.
Shortly after noon, HCFR’s Hazardous Materials (HazMat) Team arrived to check the site. The county PIOs said they had to make sure none of the materials affected by the fire would be deemed hazardous.
Smoke from the facility, pungent with the smell of burned plastic and pallet wood, alternated between drifting upward to spreading outward from the building. Driving conditions did not appear to have been affected on U.S. 27, but deputies at the intersection had to wave off semi-trailers or have the drivers double back to access Sun Pure Road via North Lake Damon Road.
Plastirex LLC acquired the 90,000-plus square-foot facility on Sun Pure Road in 2019 and then moved its U.S. production to Avon Park. It and Nucor, a North Carolina-based steel company that also uses recycled material, are part of an economic development push in the last three years to get better-paying jobs into the county.