SEBRING — Each year sees a new set of individuals honored for their work in bringing tourism to Highlands County, and building it up.
This year, the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC)/Visit Sebring honored another eight dedicated promoters for their work during 2021.
Each year’s Winner’s Circle Tourism Awards ceremony recognizes individuals, teams, businesses and organizations that exceed expectations and serve as tourism ambassadors by going above and beyond their typical, everyday duties.
“Through their performance and actions, they are creating situations that result in happy, grateful, surprised and delighted visitors who can’t wait to return to Highlands County,” TDC officials said. “These guests are so wowed that they want to tell everyone how wonderful that special person is that they met or about that awesome place they visited during their vacation here.”
Awards are listed below in order they were received, except for the humanitarian award, listed first.
HumanitarianThe team of Cruiser and Christy Crews with Crews Companies gives back to local youth and educational organizations, one of their passions, through their golf course, three restaurants and agricultural operations.
They also stepped up first to help a junior livestock exhibitor, TDC officials said, when the young woman, here unnamed, lost both her parents. The Crews reportedly answered a call immediately from the livestock committee to help, and have promised the young woman a beef project every year.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today if it was not for people like the Crews family,” she said.
Other organizations the Crews family has helped are Avon Park Baseball through more than 12 years of coaching and team fundraising, the South Florida State College Foundation, the Highlands County 4-H Foundation board and the Highlands County Ag Venture board.
Hotel ServiceErika Treadwell of Alice Consulting Services received the Hotel Service Champion award, recognized as a hotel, motel or resort employee who repeatedly makes guests feel special, so much so that they ask for this person by name.
Treadwell manages two short-term vacation rental properties at Price Right Getaway and Bahama Blue Cottage, and received nominations by visitors from New Brunswick, Canada.
“She is a great ambassador for the destination and exceeded our expectations with her hospitality, work ethic, kindness, cleanliness, and everyday duties,” the visitors wrote. “Because of her high quality of customer service, we have been and will continue to come to Lake Placid for years to come, as well as recommend this location to our family and friends in Canada.”
Restaurant ServiceKelley Rewis, formerly general manager of Avon Park BBQ, received the restaurant service award. Nominators described her as a multitasker responsible for everything in the restaurant from the front of the house to the back of the house, including cooking, catering, inventory, eight employees and the task and title of barbecue pitmaster.
Rewis also got praise for being able to perform at this level while providing equal excellence as a mother to a child with special needs.
Attraction ServiceKatie and Gibby Randall from The Barn at Paso Fino received the 2021 attraction employee award, who like hotel and restaurant award recipients, get requested by name from repeat customers.
“I️ am at a loss for words at how amazing our wedding was this past weekend at the Barn at Paso Fino,” one bride wrote of them and their venue. “This venue is an absolute hidden gem. Katie and Gibby are the most gracious hosts and go above and beyond for you. Every detail was perfect. Not to mention, they are some of the kindest people around. They were absolutely made to do this. Thank you so much for memories we will never forget!”
Rising StarRay Aguirre at the LaQuinta by Wyndham Hotel received the 2021 Rising Star Champion Award for his willingness to give time, talent, imagination and resources to “the ultimate guest experience,” TDC officials said.
“Our guests are crazy about him and when repeat guests come, they ask for him right away,” his supervisor writes of him. “So many of us are experiencing staff shortages and he is more than willing to take on added responsibilities. He not only tends to our full, hot breakfast but he also makes the best coffee in Highlands County.”
According to the supervisor’s comments, Aguirre was trained to be a room inspector and often shampoos all the carpets without being asked.
VolunteerJim Reed, who developed and oversees the Highlands County Lakes Volunteer Program, provides outreach and education to bass tournaments and assists with the TrophyCatch program along with management activities on Lake Istokpoga.
TDC officials said he works tirelessly to improve the fishing experience for visitors to Highlands County by managing local Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) volunteers at weekly bass tournaments while also uploading data on the fishery to an FWC database and analyzing tournament data for FWC biologists.
Reed also sends out weekly bass tournament schedules to numerous intra-agency stakeholders to help make tournaments more efficient, TDC officials said, and hosts fishing tournament stakeholder meetings to learn what changes tournament directors want.
InnovationAlexa Murray of Secret Gardens Winery received the Innovation Award for starting a wine delivery service during the COVID-19 pandemic, encouraging customers to buy a case of wine or a gallon of the winery’s sangria to enjoy at home.
“She continues to be innovative with her business model by transforming the space into whatever visitors are looking for,” one customer wrote.
Secret Gardens Winery, in business for three years, has monthly Sip & Shops, painting and cooking classes, an Adult Easter Egg Hunt and farm-to-table dinners.
Sports TourismAndy Kesling of the Citrus Golf Club Trail and now with Pinecrest Golf Club, received the 2021 Sports Tourism Champion Award.
In his previous job, Kesling helped the TDC host many new golf tournaments at the Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, including Citrus Golf Trail Open, Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational, American Junior Golf Association and several tournaments with the Minor League Golf Tour.
These and other outdoor sports events have given Highlands County a competitive edge in the last two years, when the need for social distancing has made such events necessary to maintain sports tourism while keeping participants safe and healthy, TDC officials have said.