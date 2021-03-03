The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office recently completed a nearly three-month-long crime reduction initiative that resulted in hundreds of arrests and a drastic decrease in serious crimes throughout the county.
The STEP (Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program) initiative began in mid-December and was county-wide, but had special emphasis on three partner communities – the Southside of Avon Park, Washington Heights in Sebring and Highway Park in Lake Placid – where there had been a spike in violent crimes, particularly shootings and murders.
The initiative had a proactive approach, with deputies increasing patrols in areas where violent crimes had been impacting residents. The patrols targeted those who were believed to be involved in the drug trade and gang activity that is the cause of a majority of violent crimes in the county. The HCSO also worked closely with state and federal partners to get illegal guns – and the people who use them to commit crimes – off the streets. Deputies also increased the amount of juvenile offender curfew checks.
A separate part of the initiative involved recorded videos from surviving family members of young men lost to violent acts, which were recorded by the HCSO and posted to social media and YouTube.
The initiative wrapped up on March 1, 2021, after making 708 arrests. Eight of those arrests were for federal gun or drug charges, and 123 were drug-related. Deputies seized 20 firearms, conducted 559 juvenile curfew checks and made 2,329 traffic stops. Deputies logged 2,105 watch orders, which indicate extra patrols made in a particular area.
A comparison of crime statistics from the 82 days of the initiative and the 82 days before it began show a marked reduction in crimes, including a 100% reduction in homicides – from two to zero – as well as:
● 86% reduction in attempted homicides
● 27% decrease in aggravated assaults
● 29% reduction in auto thefts
● 29% decrease in residential burglaries
● 28.5% reduction in robbery
● 27% reduction in sexual batteries
● 24.5% decrease in shoplifting
“Many of those arrested are facing lengthy stays in prison, which in return will make our county safer while they are locked away. I am proud of everyone at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office who had a hand in making this effort a success,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “The initiative involved not just deputies, but professional staff working with those deputies to coordinate efforts that maximized our resources and produced visible results. We will analyze all the aspects of this operation for use in planning future similar efforts so that we can have even better success.”