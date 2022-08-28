Election 2022 Governor Florida

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep Charlie Crist, D-Fla., speaks to supporters on Aug. 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist announced that he has chosen the Miami-Dade County teachers union president to be his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats was announced as Crist’s running mate on Saturday.

The pick will guarantee DeSantis’ education policy is an issue in the campaign. The governor has appealed to his conservative base by limiting discussions of race in schools; prohibiting discussion of LGBTQ issues in grades K-3 and limiting it in higher grades; forcing schools to publish the contents of their libraries and giving parents more control in selecting textbooks.

