SEBRING — Highlands County will avoid a direct hit from Tropical Storm Cristobal but we will get a goodly amount of rain. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a flood watch on Wednesday that includes Highlands County through Saturday afternoon.
NOAA Meteorologist Rodney Wynn said a flood watch means the conditions are prime for flooding to occur. Wynn explained a flood warning meant the the conditions such as rain have occurred.
“Cristobal will stay well out into the Gulf,” Wynn said. “There will be a lot of rain.”
Though Highlands County is not directly in the path of Tropical Storm Cristobal, residents should consider the storm a wake up call to prepare ahead of any future storms. This season, which started Monday and runs to Nov. 30, is expected to be above normal. Two names were already ticked off the storm names list before the season officially started. Cristobal is the third storm in the new season, setting a record as the earliest named storm in hurricane history.
Wynn said it is not really unusual for tropical storms to form ahead of the official season. Especially with the Gulf water temperatures starting out warm.
The Gulf temperatures, he said, were already 80 degrees before Monday.
“The Gulf of Mexico storms have to be watched close,” Wynn said. “They form very quickly and can be on top of you in two to three days, like Hurricane Michael. The Atlantic Ocean storms we can see coming off Africa and track for a week or two. If people haven’t gotten a plan together yet, now is a good time.”
Ready.gov is a good resource for disaster plans and resources, according to Wynn. The Highlands News-Sun’s Hurricane Preparedness Guide will be published June 13.