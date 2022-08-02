ACC Media Days Football

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal answers a question at the NCAA college football Atlantic Coast Conference Media Days in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 21, 2022.

 NELL REDMOND/AP PHOTO

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — It is now an annual question at Miami, the official precursor to the start of a new football season for a program that was once a perennial national championship contender and hasn’t been at that level for two decades and counting.

“Is The U back?”

