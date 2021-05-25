Over the past year, the debate about incorporating some sort of revisionalist curriculum into public education has become a contentious one. I think there has been a massive amount of disinformation coming from both sides of the debate in order to promote their side.
To accurately summarize it, critical race theory is the ideology that racism is a social construct rather than the beliefs of an individual, and while a person may not be racist, the choices they make promote racism. One of the main components of this thinking is that this nation’s systems are inherently racist.
Parallel to critical race theory is The 1619 Project, a project sponsored by the New York Times Magazine. The New York Times summarizes the project by stating, “It aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.” The curriculum and accompanying readings attempt to tie nearly aspect of American society to the days of slavery.
Being a student in public education, I cannot fully agree with the information that these two sets of curriculum want to teach. History will tell us that our nation made terrible mistakes from the very beginning of this nation’s history. Our Founding Fathers signed a document that proclaimed that all men were created equal while describing other human beings as their property. Our ancestors were firm believers in Manifest Destiny, the belief that God ordained the white man to rule over all of North America and there was no place for Native Americans. Our nation allowed for the Deep South to live in two different worlds based on the color of a person’s skin. Even today, videos arise of people labeling an African-American man as a suspicious figure simply because they are walking down the road.
Where I disagree with critical race theory and The 1619 Project is when these sets of curriculum attempt to label all of American history as a failure for minorities. There have been significant steps towards equality that these curriculums overlook, such as the signing of the 13th, 14th, and 15th amendments, as well as the Civil Rights Act of 1964. A study by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that Black graduation rates have consistently increased between 1940 and 2019, while slowly closing the gap between the national average. More and more people of color are opening their own businesses or becoming prominent figures in our government.
When it comes to anything about race, the middle ground seems to be always forgotten. The debate of critical race theory and The 1619 Project is often seen as a matter of hate. On the conservative side, you either hate the United States or reject the curriculum. On the liberal side, it is either hate minorities or accept the curriculum. In reality, it is possible to acknowledge both the errors that this nation made and simultaneously appreciate the steps it has taken to correct them. It is not unpatriotic to accept where we fall short and simply want to continue improving this nation. After all, it is still our history, the pretty and the ugly alike.
As a nation, we can and need a critical discussion on the errors that we have made and potentially continue to make. To achieve this, we do not need a complete removal of all the systems and functions that our government has survived on for the past 200 years.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.