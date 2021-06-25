Critical race theory and truth
When I first heard Donald Trump attacking the academic theory called critical race theory, I had no idea what he was talking about. After some research, I learned it was an obscure theory dating back to the 1970s. Trump is not known for reading, but he had staff that came across critical race theory and suggested that it could be used to attack political opponents.
Further investigation revealed that teaching critical race theory was really about teaching the truth about history. I have some personal experience here. For example, my North Carolina textbooks and teachers never told me about the Wilmington insurrection of 1898, also known as the Wilmington massacre of 1898 or the Wilmington coup of 1898. It was a mass riot and insurrection carried out by white supremacists in Wilmington, North Carolina on Nov. 10, 1898. Think of Tulsa’s “Black Wall Street” on a smaller scale. I can’t forgive those who edited facts out of my history books.
Closer to my current home, I know that many Florida residents have never heard of Rosewood, Florida that was destroyed by white mobs. And, I doubt that these residents know about Ocoee, Florida where an African American named July Perry tried to vote on election day a century ago. He was lynched and a mob attacked the black section of Ocoee with deaths estimate as high as 60.
OK, it is clear that CRT is not about teaching racism and white shame. The alleged crisis was manufactured out of thin air by politicians to win elections with votes by people who can be distracted away from real issues.
I believe that teachers should focus on facts and then teach students how to be critical thinkers. We need to keep in mind that teachers get students when they are already on third base. Kids of any race are not born racists; they are taught by adults early in their lives.
Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Education has proposed new civics standards that do not include the word “slavery.”
As I write this on June 19, I wonder if Florida is becoming a state where adults have June 19 off, but children are banned from learning why. Of all the crazy things that have happened in the last four years, this controversy over CRT may be the most ludicrous.
James Upchurch
Sebring