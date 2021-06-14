Regarding the article in the June 5 publication of the Highlands News- Sun “Education board to wade into history debate” p. A5: I am enraged that our governor and education commissioner would even consider a policy like this! I will begin with the most disturbing statement of the whole article by Education Commissioner Corcoran: “You have to police teachers on a daily basis to ensure ideas like critical race theory (CRT) aren’t taught to students.” (Visions of Orwell’s “1984”)
Do these people even really understand the premise of CRT? I have done some research. CRT is a movement based on the premise that race is not a natural biological feature of subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed idea used to oppress people of color. Critics of CRT argue that it relies on social constructionism and elevates “story telling” over evidence and reason. Really! What, pray tell, is the Bible but a tome of storytelling? Black slaves were not permitted to read or write early on in our republic. How then could they relate their history other than by storytelling?
Are we to teach that Black people were not enslaved or hung because they were Black or the Greenwood (Tulsa) Oklahoma massacre never happened or that every person in Jane Elliot’s all white audience stood up when she asked the question: “Who would be happy to receive the same treatment as Black people (receive)”? (YouTube – Jan. 2, 2016). Or are we just to ignore the plight of Black people altogether? Are we to gloss over and not mention the events of the insurrection and destruction of our Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 – the greatest threat to that building since 1812 – because it wasn’t mentioned in our Constitution? It certainly was not anecdotal. We all witnessed it. Will this not be in future history books? We are still teaching and celebrating that Columbus discovered America. If this is not anecdotal and just plain untrue, I don’t know what is.
I was educated and was an educator in Illinois. My daughter got her secondary education in Illinois and got her higher education and is an educator in Florida. Neither of us ever heard about the Tulsa Massacre until this year. I have friends who lived in Oklahoma for many years and never heard about the massacre. I also have a friend who was raised and educated in Oklahoma who was taught about the massacre. Why isn’t that information in all US history books? It is not anecdotal.
In Jane Elliot’s experiment, not one white person stood to say he or she would trade places with a Black person. What white person among us would voluntarily change places with any “non-white” person? If not, why not? The answer is very obvious.
These policy officials in Florida and other states would expound that we should be “color blind” by not seeing or admitting color exists in our society. I am a white grandmother of four wonderful young adult grandchildren. My granddaughter is very white. I have two biracial grandsons and one very dark grandson. I love them all equally but it is impossible when I look at pictures of my grandchildren together, not to see the difference in their color. Their color is what makes them individuals. It is part of their history and will be part of their progeny. All four of them should be able to take pride in who they are and what made them who they are. Do you think that my three grandsons don’t see me as their “white” grandmother? After all they have two grandmothers and one is not white.
Do we honestly think that telling Black history and our shameful treatment of people of color is going to traumatize and make white children feel bad and ashamed? And if it does, so what? Maybe we can get a whole generation of truly educated adults.
In conclusion, Governor DeSantis stated: “It’s offensive to taxpayers to be asked to fund the Critical Race theory, (or) that they would be asked to fund teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other.” I am one taxpayer who just wants the whole story of “The Making of America” to be told. The good, the bad and the ugly.
Vicki Edwards is a resident of Avon Park. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.