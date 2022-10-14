ZOLFO SPRINGS — Central Florida citrus growers got bad news and worse news Wednesday, with a bit of hope, if all goes well.
They learned that the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts that Florida’s harvest for the 2022-23 growing season will drop by at least a third from last year’s total, almost in half with some varieties.
They also learned that the dire prediction does not include expected losses from Hurricane Ian, which some growers, speaking anonymously, said might be as much as 50%-60% of their current crop.
Some growers, already expecting to see half of this past season’s harvest, told David and Kimberly Lott of Crop Disaster Recovery, a Lake Placid-based consulting firm, that they may see only a quarter of that now.
Plenty of growers from Hardee and DeSoto Counties said they still have some groves underwater now two weeks after Hurricane Ian dropped record amounts of rain. Once a grove sits underwater for three days or more, trees that look healthy now will start dying off.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, on hand for the event, noted that the worst damage has not yet been measured because many groves are still flooded.
“What the satellite trucks often don’t cover, at the end of the [report] is the impact this is having,” Rubio said, “because even if they took a picture and said, ‘Oh, look. There’s a grove. There’s a tree. The tree’s standing. The fruit’s still on it.’ Check back in a month. Check back in six weeks. Check back in two years, when that tree is gone, not to mention all the money that was spent to have to stay open, to get something out of it.”
Rubio said agriculture is such an important part of Florida’s economy and heritage, not often promoted, but much missed after tough times force growers to sell or develop their land, reducing the agricultural footprint.
“I’ve never seen a mall turned back to agricultural land,” Rubio said.
Agriculturalists preserve the environment as well as supply chains, Rubio said, a lesson learned from shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with citrus, he expects to see losses in Florida’s winter vegetable crops, affecting national grocery supplies into the next year.
Prior to Wednesday’s citrus forecast, Rubio had submitted what he called an “initial” request of $33 billion to help rebuild after Ian, including $2.96 billion to help Florida agriculture.
Other speakers included U.S. Representatives Kat Cammack (FL-3) and Scott Franklin (FL-15), along with Marcinda Kester with the USDA’s Farm Service Agency; Nathan Fikkert with the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service; Michael Rogers, interim director of the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS) Citrus Research and Education Center., Tamara wood of the Citrus Research and Field Trial Foundation Inc., and representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Rogers spoke of treatments growers can give their trees to help improve their health, with the caveat that nothing repels hurricanes.
“This isn’t superglue,” Rogers said. “It’s not going to keep the fruit on the tree in high winds.”
The event also drew many long-time agriculturalists who either represent local citrus growers, such as Ray Royce of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, or who have represented all of Florida, such as former Florida legislator Denise Grimsley, and Adam Putnam, the 11th Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and former five-term U.S. Representative for the 12th congressional district.