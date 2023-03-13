School Crossing Guard

The subject of crossing guards will be discussed at tonight’s Lake Placid Town Council meeting.

 METRO CREATIVE

LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Town Council will continue to iron out its crossing guard plan at Monday’s council meeting.

The council is weighing the best way to position and use adult crossing guards, who help kids safely cross the street on the way to school. It’s a discussion that has continued for years.

