LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Town Council will continue to iron out its crossing guard plan at Monday’s council meeting.
The council is weighing the best way to position and use adult crossing guards, who help kids safely cross the street on the way to school. It’s a discussion that has continued for years.
“I have been with the town since February 2001 and this is probably the fifteenth time various town councils have brought up school crossing guards,” Town Administrator Phil Williams wrote in an email to the Highlands News-Sun.
Williams says crossing guards, which come out of the police budget, cost $64,956.47 a year. Florida statutes require towns to pay for crossing guards for schools within their boundaries. There is a shortage of crossing guards in Lake Placid, so police officers sometimes fill in, Williams said.
“Everyone is having problems getting personnel these days, so if a higher-paid police officer is having to cover the crossing, the actual cost of the crossing guard is higher,” he said.
Towns and local school districts in Florida cooperate in determining where crossing guards must be stationed, Williams said.
“I expect we will examine the current crossings, or better yet, initiate School Board transportation to examine them to determine whether they still require a crossing guard,” Williams said.
Kevin McCarthy, the town’s utilities chief, believes electronic crossing signals and other traffic control devices can keep students safe in crossings away from school.
“I am not a fan of speed humps – speed tables are better – however, I think lights activated only when someone crosses and does not affect traffic the other 22 hours in a day is the best option.”
Vice Mayor Ray Royce remembers the days of student crossing guards, also known as AAA Safety Patrol. He suggested using responsible students instead of paying adult crossing guards as a solution.
Police Chief James Fansler will be looking to the council for solutions.
“Our code enforcement officer is covering because we can’t get anyone else to fill out an application to fill those positions,” he said in December. “It’s either him or I pay an off-duty officer to fill the position.”
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.