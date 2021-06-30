LAKE PLACID — The Village Green Resource Center at 106 Washington St. in Lake Placid (Highway Park) was the site of the NAACP’s Community Care Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26. It was a “Day with a Purpose,” filled with education, inspiration, motivation and fun for all.
The day was filled with lots of activities for children, including face painting, games and free food. A host of community service providers and agencies were on hand. Adult attendees provided important information on housing, home ownership, jobs, veteran services, education, voter registration, and more.
Among the agencies represented were the NAACP (led by Angel H. Wiggins and included Veterans Affairs, Al Nolton; Political Action, Pat Henderson; Standing Committee Chair, Roxie McMillion; Religious Affairs Chair, Susie Johnson; Pastor George Miller, Linda Roman and Tyrone Clark), Positive Medical Transport, Peace River (Keshia Olds Singh), IMAD (Michelle Trinder Cathey), Boys & Girls Club, Hope Foundation (Javonie Litchmore), COPS/ADAPT (Lt. Tyrone Tyson, Becky Tyson, and Deputy Tristan Lanier), Retro Rush (Melba Popa), Heartland Coalition for the Homeless (Charlie Delaughter and Brenda Gray), South Florida State College Adult Education (Sari Crews), and treats were by Chuck’s Italian Ice (Chinita Butler).
The Highway Park Neighborhood Council and Highway Park Homes was pleased to host the visit.
For more information on the NAACP and future Community Day Events/locations, contact Wiggins at 863-214-2164. For more information on the HPNC, connect with via Facebook or their website at http://www.hpng.org, highwaypark@yahoo.com or call 863-441-4215.