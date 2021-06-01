SEBRING — Lakeview Memorial Gardens hosted its Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday morning. A large crowd attended under the tents set up in the back.
Anthony Folkner, pastor at Barefoot Ministries, gave the invocation.
“I was a Navy Corpsman and am a military veteran. I love doing this event every year due to the involvement of so many people who care,” he said.
June Jackson and Sheri Spangler attended the event. Both of their husbands were in the military.
“My husband Mike was in the Air Force,” Jackson said. “We wrote a lot of letters when he was in Korea. It’s fun to note that he went in at 17 and finished his duty when he was 21. After the war, we went to Kinross AFB in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.”
“My husband, Rodney Mutehler, was in the Navy during the Vietnam War,” Spangler said. “He did a lot of different things. His military newsletter was ranked #1 in America.”
Resplendent in his decorated uniform, GYSGT Kevin C. DePuy attended with his wife, Melody.
“I was operations chief with Air Traffic Control during Desert Storm,” DePuy said. “My crowning moment was when I was responsible for the Kuwait National Airport.”
Larry Thompson, with Lakeview Memorial Gardens, gave the welcome message, which was followed by the invocation by Folkner and the Presentation of the Colors by the Sebring High School AF JROTC.
The national anthem was sung by Kristin Farless and the Pledge of Allegiance followed.
“The Jr. ROTC placed a flag on over 800 graves yesterday. They marched to every grave and saluted in full uniform,” Thompson said of the Junior ROTC cadets.
The featured speaker, Mike Borders, is an Army veteran, and well-known in the Highlands County military community.
“Some people are not sure of the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day,” Borders said. “Veterans Day is Nov. 11th, which was the last day of World War I. This day honors all veterans.
“Memorial Day is when we honor our nation’s fallen – those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. Today, those freedoms are threatened by those within as well as those outside.”
Borders read the famous ‘In Flanders Field’ poem. He also reminded everyone that Memorial Day was not a national holiday until 1971. Previously, it was called Decoration Day as people decorated the graves of the soldiers.
Thompson narrated the significance of the POW/MIA table and explained what all of the items and colors meant: white (purity), red rose (family), lit candle (upward spirit), lemon (bitter fate), salt (tears), and empty chair (not present).
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard demonstrated the 13 folds of the flag while Thompson explained what each fold meant.
VFW Post 4300 lined up for the 21 Gun Salute and for the playing of “Taps.”
After the ceremony, people visited with friends and then got in line for hot dogs, chips and beverages.
Rep. Kaylee Tuck, with the Florida House of Representatives, attended the event.
“This is incredible. I’m so happy to have been part of it. It’s so neat to be able to honor our fallen soldiers in this way,” Tuck said.