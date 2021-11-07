HOUSTON — The crowd at a Houston music festival suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, squeezing fans so tightly together that they could not breathe or move their arms, witnesses said Saturday, hours after at least eight people died in the chaos.
The pandemonium unfolded Friday evening at Astroworld, a sold-out, two-day event at NRG Park. An estimated 50,000 people were in attendance.
Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said the crowd’s movement toward the stage caused panic and some injuries. Then “people began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic.” Scores of people were hurt.
People in the Houston crowd reported lots of pushing and shoving during the performances leading up to Scott’s set.
Then when Scott took the stage, the crowd seemed to rush to the front, trying to get closer to the stage, said Nick Johnson, a high school senior from the Houston suburb of Friendswood who was at the concert with friends.
Johnson said fans started to crush each other, and people started screaming. He said it felt like 100 degrees in the crowd.
In a tweet posted Saturday, Scott said he was “absolutely devastated by what took place last night.” He pledged to work “together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”