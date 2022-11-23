LAKE PLACID — A good time was had by all at the November Lake Country Cruisers “Veterans Day” Car & Bike Show at the Lake Placid American Legion. The Cruisers had 85 cars and bikes registered, at least 120 in attendance, and a few doggies, too.

To celebrate Veterans Day and to say “Thank you for your service”, Lake Country Cruisers bought lunch from the American Legion mess hall kitchen for every vet that entered their car or motorcycle for the show. Of the 85 cars and bikes entered, the Cruisers bought 48 vets their lunch.

Recommended for you