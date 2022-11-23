LAKE PLACID — A good time was had by all at the November Lake Country Cruisers “Veterans Day” Car & Bike Show at the Lake Placid American Legion. The Cruisers had 85 cars and bikes registered, at least 120 in attendance, and a few doggies, too.
To celebrate Veterans Day and to say “Thank you for your service”, Lake Country Cruisers bought lunch from the American Legion mess hall kitchen for every vet that entered their car or motorcycle for the show. Of the 85 cars and bikes entered, the Cruisers bought 48 vets their lunch.
The Legion’s mess hall kitchen had a great day too, serving up just short of 250 hamburgers, plus the hot dog count! Lake Country Cruisers and Highlands County Corvettes bring in a lot of business for the Lake Placid American Legion from Sept. into May. It is an honor and a pleasure to support and help Post 25.
Door prizes are part of every Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Show. This month’s winners included: Cheryl Linck, Bob Wolf, Herbert Connley, Scott and Patti Sortor, Melvin White, Rick Broadway, and Dan Wise.
The 50/50 winner was Pat Brantley. Pat took home $185. Not too shabby for attending a car and bike show, buying a few tickets, and having fun with car and bike friends.
The Cruiser of the Month winner was Ron McMahon. This was McMahon’s first Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Show. McMahon’s ride is a sweet, worked over yellow 1970 Camaro that he recently purchased. The car is powered by a C4 LT1 Corvette engine that the previous owner converted to a classic carburetor and distributor setup. McMahon says the car is a blast to drive.
The Cruiser Bike of the Month winner was Rikki Hoadley. This was Hoadley’s first Cruisers Car & Bike Show. Her ride is a beautiful, silver 2003 Harley-Davidson FLSTCI 100th Anniversary Heritage Edition with classic black saddle bags, white wall tires, a wind screen, and just the right amount of chrome bling.
And lastly, the special Veterans Day featured vehicle was Bob Neely’s 1942 Ford-built Willys Combat Jeep, outfitted with a reproduction .50-caliber anti-aircraft gun and other military gear. The Jeep is beautifully restored to period-correct details and trim.
On Dec. 10, the Lake Country Cruisers Car & Bike Show will be held at the Lake Placid Historical Society & Depot Museum. Later that evening, riding in Bob Neely’s WW II Combat Jeep, will be the Lake Placid Christmas Parade’s Master of Ceremonies. Many of the cool Cruiser cars will also be in the parade. If you have never been to a Lake Placid Christmas Parade, you are in for a classic, All-American Christmas treat.
The Lake Country Cruisers management team wants to thank all of their members, as well as the Lake Placid American Legion, and Historical Society for their ongoing support.